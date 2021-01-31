Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $8,280,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 15,367,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,013,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.24.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

