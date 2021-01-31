Clean Yield Group Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

