Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CAO Sells $202,345.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00.

Jessica Soisson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $821,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $440,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after purchasing an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

