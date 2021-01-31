Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

CFG stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

