Citigroup Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $291.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.81.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.61.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
