Citigroup Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $291.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

