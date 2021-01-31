Citigroup Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $180.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $158.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

