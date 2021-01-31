Citigroup Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $53.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

CPRI stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

