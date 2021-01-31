Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 4.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $68,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Citigroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 27,078,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,992,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

