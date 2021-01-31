Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

