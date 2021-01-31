Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 197.7% in January

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,233,400 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the December 31st total of 750,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.8 days.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 20,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

