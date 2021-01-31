Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Raised to $124.00 at Truist

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

