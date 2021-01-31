Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

XEC opened at $42.18 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $10,558,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

