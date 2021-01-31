Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.64. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1,368,196 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 125,899 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 115,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

