CIBC Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$490.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$461.64.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$429.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$445.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$412.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The firm has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.