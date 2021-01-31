Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $37.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.39.

CHUY stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.90 million, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

