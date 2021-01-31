Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.06 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.53.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

