Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Chubb by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 1,103.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $145.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

