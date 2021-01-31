Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $13.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPRQF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of PPRQF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

