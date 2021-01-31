Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock traded down $131.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8,725.82. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9,392.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,589.49. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $6,428.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,880.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

