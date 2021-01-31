China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,501,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE CYD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,607. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $652.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

