China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 65,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

