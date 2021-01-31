China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China's eastern gateway.

CEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CEA opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

