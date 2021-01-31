Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 60.5% in January

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

