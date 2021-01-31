CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $590,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

