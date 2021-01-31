CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 223.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

