CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Caterpillar by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 58.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

