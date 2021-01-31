CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 782 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

