CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 359 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

