CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 166 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

