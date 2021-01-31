Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 832,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 605,937 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,125,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 408,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $3.89 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

