Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $119.11 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.