Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,637.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

