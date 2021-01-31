Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 506,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $853,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $90.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

