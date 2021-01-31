Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Plains GP by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

