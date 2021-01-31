Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $86.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

