Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.