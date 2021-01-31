Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEMI. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

