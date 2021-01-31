Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

