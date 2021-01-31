Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

