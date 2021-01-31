Charles Trimble Beasley Sells 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $20,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,792.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.