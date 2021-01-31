Charles Trimble Beasley Sells 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $20,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,792.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

