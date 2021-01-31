Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Chariot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIGLF remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,417. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

