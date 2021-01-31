ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) and Apergy (NYSE:APY) Head-To-Head Review

Apergy (NYSE:APY) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apergy and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy -57.05% 6.94% 3.41% ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apergy and ChampionX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy 0 3 4 0 2.57 ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89

Apergy currently has a consensus target price of $13.94, indicating a potential downside of 8.82%. ChampionX has a consensus target price of $15.96, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given ChampionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Apergy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apergy and ChampionX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy $1.13 billion 1.05 $52.16 million $0.99 15.44 ChampionX $1.13 billion 2.70 $52.16 million $0.99 15.44

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Apergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Apergy has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChampionX beats Apergy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

