Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.