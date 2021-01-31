Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

CIA opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.