ChainX 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.55 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, ChainX has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00015080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $38.02 million and $3.55 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00276316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039537 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

