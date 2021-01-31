CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $112.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.41.

GIB opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 27.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

