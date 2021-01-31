Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 524,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

NYSE:MGM opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

