Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

