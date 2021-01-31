Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.