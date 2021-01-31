Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,042 DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

